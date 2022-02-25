One civilian killed, five injured as Kiev troops shell Gorlovka - People’s Militia

DONETSK, February 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine resumed their shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) city of Gorlovka in the early hours of Friday, killing one civilian and injuring five more, the DPR People’s Militia said in its Telegram channel.

"The armed forces of Ukraine are carrying out intense shelling of the DPR territory. During the shelling of Gorlovka <…> one civilian was killed and five injured," the statement says.

The city mayor earlier said that two civilians were killed and six injured in the city on Thursday.

"The first day of our liberation is over. It was a tough day, the day of losses for residents of Gorlovka. Alas, two our civilians were killed and six injured," Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on Telegram.

In his words, a total of 45 buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged by Ukrainian fire, including two 26 houses, three apartment buildings, nine power lines, four sections of gas pipelines.

Earlier, DPR People’s Militia said that as of Thursday evening, over 60 buildings in the republic have been damaged or destroyed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.