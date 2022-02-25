Macron urges Putin to immediately halt military operation in Ukraine - AFP

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged to immediately halt the special military operation in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse (AFP) said, citing the Elysee Palace.

‘The president urged to immediately stop the Russian military offensive," the Macron administration said.

According to a spokesperson for the Elysee Palace, the French leader phoned Putin after a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The Kremlin press service said on Thursday that during the phone conversation, organized on the French side’s initiative, the two leaders held "a serious and candid exchange of opinions about the situation around Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.