US Department of State confirms that US expels high-ranking Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The US Department of State confirmed reports that a Russian Minister Counselor in Washington had to cut short his work in the United States due to existing disagreements regarding the work of the two states’ diplomatic missions.

"We can confirm that the United States informed the Russian Embassy that we are expelling its Minister Counselor," a Department of State spokesperson told TASS.

In her words, the move was "a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our Deputy Chief of Mission.".