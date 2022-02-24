Lukashenko puts forward proposal to hold Russian-Ukrainian talks in Minsk

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed holding Russian-Ukrainian talks in Minsk, BelTA news agency reports.

"It is possible, and it is quite realistic to stop this conflict and solve all the issues. Maybe they will hear me out. We will not be mediators here [at these possible talks in Minsk], we do not need any mediation: we already have this war," the president emphasized at an operational meeting with the military on Thursday.

In Lukashenko's opinion, in order to prevent bloodshed and stop the escalation, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table, but Russia will never sit down at the negotiating table unless the issues to be discussed are agreed upon beforehand. "Russia has prescribed it [the issues] to NATO, and to America, and to Ukraine among others. Five or six questions. There are two or three questions for Ukraine. The first one is the demilitarization of Ukraine, preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and ending the use of force against Donetsk and Lugansk. Perhaps, there will be other questions," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian president, the three Slavic peoples should negotiate and "decide our fate for the future, forever." At the same time, Lukashenko rules out the participation of Western "masters" in ironing out the conflict in Ukraine.

In his turn, Russian President Putin said: "We are not occupiers, we are not going to occupy Ukraine. What else do you need? This is the basis for negotiations."

Lukashenko also said drafts of specific solutions should be prepared for negotiations. "Yes, they will be stricter towards Ukraine. But let's be realistic: of course, they (Russia - TASS) will dictate something, but it will be much better than if Ukraine is defeated in the war," Lukashenko said.