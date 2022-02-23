US moving extra forces to NATO’s eastern flank on rotation basis - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon does not expect extra US troops to be stationed on the NATO’s eastern flank on a permanent basis, press secretary of the US Department of Defense John Kirby said at the briefing.

"There's no expectation at this time that we're going to move to more permanent basing at NATO's eastern flank. What we're talking about now are short term, temporary, rotational, redeployments, if you will," the press secretary said.

The Pentagon believes that Russian troops are coming to the territory controlled by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics but do not cross their borders, Kirby noted.

"We certainly believe that additional Russian military forces are moving into that region, not beyond that region" Kirby said. That is what the Pentagon has seen, he noted.

"We can't confirm with any great specificity the numbers and what the formations are, what the capabilities are," the press secretary added.

The US would redeploy up to 800 servicemen from Italy to the Baltic States and up to eight F-35 airplanes from Germany to the NATO’s eastern flank, Kirby said earlier on Wednesday.