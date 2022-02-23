US, EU ready to unleash new sanctions against Russia - Blinken

TASS, February 24. The United States and the European Union are ready to introduce together new restrictions against Russia in case of further escalation around Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the telephone conversation with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the readiness of the United States, in coordination with the EU and other partners, to impose additional powerful sanctions and economic measures in the event of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the US Department of State said in the press release.

The parties "reaffirmed their steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underscored the importance of continued transatlantic unity in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine," according to the statement.