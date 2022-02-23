Military conflict in Ukraine will be advantageous to nobody, Erdogan tells Putin

ANKARA, February 23. /TASS/. Any escalation, including armed confrontation, in Ukraine is not beneficial to anyone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"President Erdogan emphasized that an escalation, especially a military conflict, will do nobody any good. He pointed out that Turkey calls for the diplomatic contacts to be continued, and is ready to contrite to defusing tensions and maintaining peace," Erdogan’s office told reporters.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia due to the mounting danger of hostilities. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced a general mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day. Putin commissioned the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and the LPR and the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure peace there.