UN chief urges to establish ceasefire in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the need to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the passive dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief said on Wednesday, addressing the UN General Assembly.

"It is time for restraint, reason and de-escalation. There is no place for actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the abyss," Guterres said.

The UN chief has urged the parties to search for a peaceful solution.

"I am fully committed to support all efforts to resolve this crisis without further bloodshed. My good offices remain available," he noted.

Russia’s move to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics runs counter to the principles of the UN Charter, Guterres said.

"The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions... is inconsistent with the charter of the United Nations," the UN chief said, addressing the UN General Assembly.

The situation on the Donbass contact line took a turn for the worse early on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. This caused damage to a number of civil infrastructure facilities and deaths among the civilian population.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. Putin ordered the Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and instructed the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territory.