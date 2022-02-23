{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Erdogan says he expects Putin’s visit to Turkey in near future

On January 26, Turkish President said that he had invited Russian President to visit his country

ANKARA, February 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in their phone conversation on Wednesday that he expects Putin to visit Turkey in the near future.

"President Erdogan said that he was looking forward to Putin’s [visit] to Turkey in the shortest possible time to attend a meeting of the high-level cooperation council, as it was agreed during [Erdogan’s] visit to Sochi in September," the Turkish presidential office said.

On January 26, Erdogan said that he had invited Putin to visit his country. He also said he was ready to arrange Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky so that they could "keep paving the way for restoring an atmosphere of peace." On February 16, Erdogan said he wanted to have a telephone conversation with Putin to learn about what he thinks about the idea of a trilateral summit meeting in Turkey.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the Russian president’s visit but had not yet negotiated the timeframe. He said that Putin and Erdogan had spoken about a possibility of meeting in late February, and that other dates had also been touched upon. Peskov added that Putin’s possible meeting with Zelensky in Turkey had not been looked at.

