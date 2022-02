MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow region increased by 1,920 over the day against 2,060 the day before, the federal operational headquarters for combating coronavirus told reporters on Wednesday.

In total, 930,088 coronavirus cases have been detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of recoveries in the Moscow region increased by 8,573, to 793,110, the number of deaths - by 25 to 14,099.