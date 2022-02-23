DPR to use every chance to achieve peace if it exists, Donetsk leader says

DONETSK, February 23. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is committed to peace and will use every chance to achieve it if such a chance exists, DPR head Denis Pushilin said at a joint press conference with Secretary of United Russia’s General Council Andrey Turchak on Wednesday.

"We are ready to use any chance for peace. The important thing is for this chance to exist," he said.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia due to the mounting danger of hostilities. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced a general mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.