Ukrainian military shells Donetsk Republic over 340 times in past week - DPR mission

DONETSK, February 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 342 times since February 17, firing 4,473 munitions of various caliber, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Wednesday.

"Over seven days of escalation, the Ukrainian armed forces breached the ceasefire 342 times," the DPR mission said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"Overall, the enemy fired 4,473 munitions of various caliber," the statement says.

Out of 342 bombardments, 250 shelling attacks were conducted with the use of heavy weapons. The Ukrainian military opened fire against Donetsk and its outskirts 115 times and bombarded the republic’s south 147 times. Another 80 bombardments by the Ukrainian army were registered in the Gorlovka area, the DPR mission said.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civil infrastructure facilities. There are also those wounded and killed in the bombardments.

On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced evacuations of civilians from the territory of the republics into Russia over the mounting threat of hostilities. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced a general mobilization.