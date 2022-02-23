Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advises its nationals to leave Russia immediately

KIEV, February 23. /TASS/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended its citizens located in the Russian Federation immediately leave its territory and also refrain from traveling to Russia, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to the increasing level of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which may result in a significant limitation of the possibilities for consular assistance on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation, and those who are already there leave the country immediately," the statement said.

The ministry warned that neglecting "these recommendations will significantly complicate adequate protection for Ukrainian citizens in the Russian Federation".

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the republics announced the evacuation of their residents to Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.