Kiev recalls charge d’affairs from Moscow for consultations

KIEV, February 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is recalling Ukraine’s charge d’affairs in Moscow Vasily Pokatilo for consultations.

"Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says that in the wake of the Russian leadership’s unlawful actions to recognize the ‘independence’ of quasi-entities it created in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - so-called Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics - the Ukrainian charge d’affairs Vasily Pokatilo was recalled to Ukraine for consultations," the statement reads.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier said he had received a request from the Foreign Ministry for severing diplomatic relations with Russia. He said that he would study it.

Earlier, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergey Kislitsa, said, when asked about the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Russia, that the decision to be made must not be "emotional or dramatic". The Ukrainian government, he said, would make "well-considered decisions."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared that Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with Donetsk and Lugansk and asked the Defense Ministry to maintain peace in their territories.

In September 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that diplomatic relations with Russia should have been severed in 2014. In January 2021, he said that such a step would be tantamount to "capital punishment." For this, he added "something mega-catastrophic is to happen".