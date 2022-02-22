EU to slap sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, top diplomat says

PARIS, February 22. /TASS/. The European Union will announce its first sanctions on Russia on Tuesday but there will be more to the EU’s response to Moscow’s recognition of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR), European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told reporters upon arrival to a ministerial forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris.

"I have decided to convene an informal meeting of the Council of the European Union involving the foreign ministers here in Paris after the meeting on the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers will make a decision on a European response that will take the form of sanctions," he pointed out.

"I am sure that the decision on sanctions will be made unanimously," Borrell stressed. "We began working on the text this morning. It doesn’t mean that we will make all of our decisions today, but there will be an immediate response," Borrell vowed, adding that sanctions would be coordinated with the US, Canada and the UK.

When asked if the European Union viewed the situation as Russia’s invasion, the EU top diplomat said: "Russian troops have entered Donbass, we consider Donbass to be part of Ukraine." However, he "wouldn't say it’s a full-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil."

EU leaders earlier announced plans to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia in the event of a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Sources say that EU members are discussing sanctions against individuals "responsible for the recognition" of the DPR and LPR.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin later ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR and the Defense Ministry to maintain peace in the republics.