Ukraine's top diplomat denies information about sending saboteurs to Russia

KIEV, February 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine did not send saboteurs across the border to Russia.

"No, Ukraine has not attacked Donetsk and Lugansk, has not sent saboteurs or armoured personnel carriers (APCs) across the Russian border, has not shelled Russian territory, has not shelled a border crossing in Russia, has not conducted sabotage," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter on Monday.

He also assured that "Ukraine is not planning such actions."

In return, Anton Gerashchenko, an official adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, called the information about Ukrainian saboteurs and their elimination "a fake."

Earlier, Russia’s Southern Military District press office reported that around 06:00 Moscow time a Federal Security Service (FSB) border security unit detected infiltration of the border with the Republic of Ukraine by a sabotage group near the settlement of Mityakinskaya, Rostov Region. As a result of the engagement, five of the infiltrators were eliminated. During the clash, two Ukrainian armed forces infantry fighting vehicles crossed the border with Russia to evacuate the sabotage group from Ukraine and both vehicles were destroyed with fire from Russian anti-tank weapons.