50 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops reported in LPR on Sunday

LUGANSK, February 20. /TASS/. Fifty ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops were reported in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Sunday, Ivan Filiponenko, spokesman for the LPR defense ministry, said.

"Since the beginning of the day, the situation along the contact line has worsened dramatically. Ukrainian troops violated the ceasefire 50 times and shelled 24 settlement in the republic using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," he said.

The LPR calls on "international community and the monitoring mission to compel Ukrainian armed units to implement their commitments." "The current tendency toward aggravation of tension by Ukraine may reduce to zero all the existing agreements," he stressed.