UK Prime Minister claims Russia started its plan to invade Ukraine

LONDON, February 20. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes "all the signs are" that Russia has started with a plan to invade Ukraine.

"I’m afraid that is what the evidence points to, and there is no burnishing it, no hiding it. The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun. That’s what our American friends think and you’re seeing these provocations now in Donbass - these explosions and so on - that we’ve been warning about for a long time," he said in an interview with BBC.

In this regard, Johnson once again called on Russia to negotiate to reduce the level of tension.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.