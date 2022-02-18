French top diplomat weighs in on Macron’s potential presidential run

PARIS, February 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is not yet ready to run for a second term in the upcoming presidential race in April because he is currently busy settling global difficulties, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday in a TV interview.

"The head of state prefers to negotiate as the president of France rather than as a candidate for the post," the diplomacy chief noted. According to Le Drian, "the international situation remains very dangerous".

France’s presidential elections will be held in two Sunday rounds, on April 10 and 24. So far, more than 40 contenders have thrown their hats into the ring to vie for the presidency. Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Front (FN) and lawmaker; The Republicans’ Valerie Pecress who is President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France; Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, from the Socialist Party; and leader of the Reconquete movement, Eric Zemmour, are among the candidates running to become president.

Macron has not yet announced his presidential bid, although 51 days remain before election day. Among Macron's predecessors, Francois Mitterrand, who served as France’s president from 1981 to 1995, was previously the last one who announced his bid for a second term later than his other rivals. Mitterrand announced his presidential bid 33 days before the first round on April 24, 1988. The current race will begin on March 4 with the completion of candidates’ registration.