Ukraine plans no offensive in Donbass - military commander

KIEV, February 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine plan no offensives in the east of the country, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny has said in a statement.

"The armed forces of Ukraine strictly observe the Minsk agreements and norms of the international humanitarian law, plan no offensives or attacks on civilians. Our actions have been purely defensive," the statement says.

Zaluzhny added that "any harm done to people or civilian infrastructure" in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) "is a provocation."

The situation along the Contact Line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in recent months. There have been no reports of casualties but the shelling damaged some civilian facilities. The spike in tensions occurred as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is travelling in the Kiev’s military operation area of Donbass. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin is watching the situation and regards it as "very, very dangerous" due to provocations by Ukraine.

Additional measures to control the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass have been in force since July 27, 2020. The agreement came a year after the so-called indefinite ceasefire was declared by the parties on July 21, 2019, following more than 20 futile attempts to stop hostilities. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned from staging offensive and reconnaissance operations, the use of any type of drone, opening fire, including from sniper weapons, and deploying heavy weapons in populated localities.