Lukashenko vows that if West attacks Belarus, he will be ‘president forever’

MINSK, February 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that if the West attacks the republic, as it did during the 2020 elections, he will remain head of state forever, the BelTA news agency reports.

"If you [the West] continue to attack us [Belarus] as you did back in 2020, I will be president forever," Lukashenko told reporters after familiarizing himself with the course of the Belarus-Russia exercise ‘Union Resolve 2022’ at the Osipovichsky training ground.

According to him, he never said when he would step down as president. "I only said under what conditions. If the West, especially the Americans, collectively take Belarus out of the crosshairs and don’t turn us upside down, as it was in 2020, everything will be legal, precise, and will be earlier than you want or they want," he said.

On August 9, 2020, Belarus held presidential elections. According to the Central Electoral Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won the election. Immediately after the outcome was announced, mass protests engulfed Belarus, which initially led to clashes with the police. The West did not recognize the results of the presidential election. The EU introduced five sanctions packages against Belarusian officials and a number of companies.