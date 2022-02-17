Japan’s PM Kishida, Putin discussed situation around Ukraine by phone — Kyodo

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke by phone and discussed the situation around Ukraine, the Kyodo news agency said.

Details of the talks haven’t been reported as yet.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.