Venezuela plans to increase number of flights from Caracas to Moscow - president

BUENOS AIRES, February 17. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorities pan to increase the number of regular flights from Caracas to Moscow in the near future, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday at a meeting with visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

"We can increase the number of weekly flights to Moscow. We will soon announce good news on this matter," he said. His speech was broadcasted by Venezolana de Television.

"More than 15,000 tourists from Russia have visited Venezuela in the past two months," he said, adding that the tourist flow from Venezuela and other Latin American countries, who fly from Caracas to Russia, is also on the rise.

Venezuela’s Conviasa air carrier has been flying to Moscow since May 2021. Currently, it performs one regular flight every two weeks. The countries also maintain charter air service.