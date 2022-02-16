Post-Soviet security bloc calls for closer counter-terrorist cooperation with UN

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc, calls for further expansion of counter-terrorist cooperation with the United Nations, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"We are satisfied with the development of our cooperation with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, as well as with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime under the current memorandums. We stand for the expansion of this cooperation," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

According to Zas, the CSTO has developed practices "geared to deprive international terrorist organizations of breeding ground, including by means of combating illegal drug trafficking and the use of information and communications technologies in the interests on international terrorism."

"In the past three years, the CSTO security services have been conducting a special operation dubbed "Mercenary," which aims at eliminating channels of recruiting of nationals of our countries to participate in terrorist activities and at neutralizing resource bases of terrorist organizations," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, the CSTO is ready to cooperate with the United Nations on issues of information security. "In the interests of closer international cooperation in combating the spread of terrorist ideology and propaganda in compliance with the existing UN Security Council resolutions, in particular, Resolutions 1624 and 2354, we are ready to consolidate efforts in the sphere of information security to elaborate under the UN auspices universal rules, norms and principles of responsible behavior in the information space," Zas added.