Russian diplomat: it’s time to make final decisions at Vienna talks on JCPOA

VIENNA, February 17. /TASS/. The Vienna talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program have reached a point when it is time to make final decisions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks, said on Wednesday.

"I agree. It is high time to make final decisions at the ViennaTalks on JCPOA," he wrote on his Twitter account, commenting on Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian delegation Ali Bagheri’s tweet that the parties to the talks are closer to an agreement on the nuclear deal than ever before. Earlier, Ulyanov said that the talks have reached the final stretch.

The eighth round of talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. It is expected to be the last one as the negotiators are set to finish the work by early February.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under the total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for the abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

The future of the deal was called into question after the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argued that all the other participants, Europeans in the first place, were ignoring some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.