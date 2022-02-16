Kiev asks UNSC to discuss Russian parliament’s initiative on recognition of DPR, LPR

KIEV, February 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday that Ukraine has addressed the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Russian State Duma’s (lower parliament house) appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

"We have officially addressed the UNSC with an initiative to discuss Russian State Duma’s appeal to recognize the so-called ‘LDNR’, which undermines Minsk agreements and the peace process. We requested UNSC to consider the issue at the February 17th meeting on Minsk agreements," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Russian State Duma on Tuesday adopted an appeal to the Russian president asking him to recognize the Donbass republics. On Wednesday, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had taken into account the State Duma’s call for the recognition of the DPR and LPR, but such recognition did not correlate with the Minsk agreements.