Post-Soviet security bloc looking at participating in UN peacekeeping operations

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, is looking at possible participation of its peacekeepers in UN operation, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at a possibility of CSTO peacekeepers’ participation in United Nations current peacekeeping operation," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to Zas, the organization is ready to send CSTO combined peacekeeping units, including "military police, medical, engineering units.".