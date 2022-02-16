Security bloc chief invites global, regional agencies to take part in CSTO exercises

MOSCOW, February 16./TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) urges international and regional organizations to not only monitor its exercises and operations, but to also take part in them, Stanislav Zas, Secretary General of the security bloc told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"Taking the opportunity, we call on international and regional organizations, individual states to not only observe the course of our exercises and operations, but also to participate in them," Stanislav Zas said. "The mechanisms of cooperation and partnership developed by our organization, make this possible," he stressed.

He emphasized that the CSTO countries were ready to share the experience of holding special operations. With this in view, Zas reiterated that on Wednesday a trilateral meeting was held at the CSTO Secretariat on the battle against international terrorism in extremism. Taking part in it were Zas, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Yevgeny Sysoyev and the director of the Executive Committee of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ruslan Mirzayev.

"With an aim to exchange experience and information on the above issues, we support the proposal to hold meetings in the format of regular consultations of experts from the UN, the OSCE and the CSTO. We are ready to start work to coordinate their agenda," he said.