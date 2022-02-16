Lavrov tells Blinken Russia’s response to US proposals to come in few days - State Dept

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov promised to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that Moscow’s response to US considerations about European security would come in the next couple of days, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"[The response] has been promised to us when the Secretary and his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, spoke again yesterday (on Tuesday - TASS). Foreign Minister Lavrov indicated it would be coming in the next couple of days. We are waiting for it. We will give it a very close read," Price said.