Zelensky approves Ukraine’s state security strategy with allegations of Russia’s threat

KIEV, February 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree, which approved the state security strategy of Ukraine. The document published on the president’s website.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of December 30, 2021 "On the Strategy of Ensuring State Security". To approve the Strategy of Ensuring State Security," the decree says.

It is noted that the document defines "real and potential threats to the state security of Ukraine, the directions and objectives of state policy in the field of national security, is the bedrock of planning and implementing policy in the state security field." Russia has been defined as one of the threats to Ukraine’s security.