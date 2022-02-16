Kiev not complying with Minsk agreements, top Belarusian diplomat says

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarus believes that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in Donbass, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"It seems to me that it is very important that the agreements that were reached in due time are respected. I mean the Minsk agreements. <...> Today we see that all the parties reproach each other for not complying with these agreements. But it seems to us that <...> Kiev does not keep its promises and does not fulfill the agreements which it has signed," he said.

The Minsk agreements, agreed upon in February 2015, are the cornerstone of the Donbass peace process. They include moves to declare a ceasefire, withdraw of weapons, declare amnesty, restore economic ties and conduct constitutional reform in Ukraine.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities regularly make statements about their readiness to implement the agreements, but in fact, they have ignored them for many years. In particular, Kiev is reluctant to build any direct dialogue with the DPR and LPR and enshrine the region's special status in the constitution and drags out the negotiations in the Contact Group in every way possible.