Russian envoy bashes NATO’s efforts to have dominant role in European security

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia strongly disapproves of the approach when NATO and the European Union press for their supreme role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation on Wednesday.

Gavrilov pointed out that NATO and the EU insisted on their dominant role in Euro-Atlantic security.

"This approach is absolutely unacceptable to us," the Russian diplomat said.

According to Gavrilov, Russia has found it surprising that in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s written requests to his counterparts in NATO, the EU and Switzerland to clarify their attitude to their OSCE commitments on the indivisibility of security, replies came from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, "to whom the letters were not addressed."

"We have not been content with those responses and we are looking forward to reactions from participating states in their national capacity," Gavrilov emphasized, explaining that those commitments had been made by countries in their national capacity, but not as members of any military blocs or integration alliances.