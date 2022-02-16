Ukraine exits CIS Antiterrorism Center — parliament resolution

KIEV, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s legislature voted to withdraw the country from the agreement on the creation of the CIS Antiterrorism Center, the parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Vekhovnaya Rada voted to exit the Resolution on the creation of the Antiterrorism Center of CIS member states, which was signed in Moscow on June 21, 2000, and the Resolution on the Antiterrorism Center of CIS member states, which was signed in Moscow on December 1, 2000, and ratified by the Verkhovnaya Rada on October 4, 2001," the statement said.

Ukraine’s legislature has also resolved to withdraw from the agreement on amending the CIS Antiterrorism Center regulations, which was signed in Minsk on November 28, 2006.

The parliament’s resolution takes force the day after its publication.

The Antiterrorism Center of the CIS member states is a permanent specialized body of the CIS designed to ensure coordination between the competent agencies of the Commonwealth countries in the field of combating international terrorism and other manifestations of extremism.

After the 2014 coup in Ukraine, the country's new government announced it started the process of terminating agreements within the CIS. In May 2018, Ukraine ceased participation in the work of the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth, and closed its offices at these bodies. The same year, Kiev began the process of withdrawing from cooperation agreements within the CIS.