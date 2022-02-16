Brazil interested in obtaining Russian technologies to strengthen defenses — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Brazil is interested in boosting defense cooperation with Russia and using advanced Russian technologies to strengthen its defense capabilities, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca told reporters following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and a 2+2 meeting involving both countries’ foreign policy and defense chiefs on Wednesday.

"Defense cooperation is becoming one of the most important fields of our cooperation," he pointed out. "For Brazil, Russia is the country that is at the forefront of technologies. We are interested in using Russia’s knowledge and experience in the field of defense technologies and sharing experience in order to strengthen our defenses," the Brazilian top diplomat added.

According to him, the participation of defense ministers in the consultations points to Brazil’s interest in boosting defense cooperation with Russia. In addition, in his words, the parties paid special attention to ways to ensure cybersecurity.

"We discussed methods to keep our information private, particularly, in cyberspace," Franco Franca noted. "Given the current situation in the world, it is one of the most important issues on the agenda of today’s high-level talks," he added.

The Brazilian foreign minister said that the parties had also assessed the current state of bilateral relations and set out clearer goals for future cooperation, with a focus on interaction on the international stage, including within the United Nations.