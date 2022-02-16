Culmination of anti-Russian hysteria is way ahead — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The current trend of the anti-Russian hysteria in the West indicates that the culmination is way ahead and remission is unlikely to follow shortly, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the failed "forecast" of Western mass media Russia was about to attack Ukraine, when asked if it could be considered the culminating point of the Western hysteria.

"The current trend of this Western hysteria indicates that the culmination is way ahead. Remission will follow in a long while. We’ve got to be patient," the Kremlin official said.

He remarked it was very important for the Western mass media to say to themselves "at least at the end of each day that their prediction failed again."

Lately, the Western countries have been speculating a lot about what they described as Russia’s looming invasion of Ukraine. Western mass media periodically mentioned dates of a likely invasion only to postpone it each time.

The newspaper Politico reported that US President Joe Biden said in a video conference with the leaders of allied countries that Russia might attack Ukraine on February 16. This media campaign has triggered a sharp worsening of the economic situation in Ukraine and the flight of capital and businessmen from the country and pushed up energy prices in Europe.

Russia has systematically denied the rumors of invasion plans. Peskov dismissed such speculations as groundless fanning of tensions.