Minsk forced to respond to hostile steps against Belarus, says top diplomat

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarus favors good neighborly relations but is forced to respond to hostile steps so that its neighbors do not perceive it as a weak state, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We favor good relations with our neighbors. However, we are not the ones to blame for gaps appearing in this good-neighborliness belt now. Our conscience is clear on this issue. But we are simply forced to respond to those verbal attacks that are launched against Belarus, these hostile steps. Otherwise, we see that some of our neighbors begin to perceive this as a weakness," the Belarusian top diplomat said.

Belarus’ foreign minister pointed out that he advocated an approach, where all issues and contradictions could be resolved through "quiet diplomacy."

"Yes, high-profile statements have to be made sometimes. It is necessary and important to do that. But, honestly speaking, in most cases serious things are dealt with in peace and calm," Makei said.