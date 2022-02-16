Belarusian top diplomat says no plans for dialogue with opponents calling for sanctions

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian authorities won’t engage in dialogue with those who pursue anti-state policies and call for sanctions against the country, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We won’t have any dialogue with those who pursue an openly anti-state policy, calling for sanctions and pressure on Belarus, as they clap their hands with joy at preparations for a new package of sanctions," he pointed out.

The top diplomat emphasized that there was civil society in Belarus and corresponding legislative initiatives were under consideration. "Today, those who seek to take part in the constitutional process have the opportunity to do so. A number of public and political forces came up with important initiatives that were taken into account when updating the constitution. Those who want to be heard can convey it to the authorities," Makei emphasized.