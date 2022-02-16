Belarus to bolster military cooperation with Russia, post-Soviet security bloc

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarus will develop military-technical cooperation with Russia within the Union State and as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We must be ready for any scenario, any aggression wherever it may come from. That is why, we will bolster our military cooperation with Russia within the corresponding accords. We have the Union State’s regional group of forces. We will also develop our military-technical partnership within the CSTO framework," Makei said.

"We see that considering those developments that we speak about today and the irrational policy pursued by NATO and some Western partners, we need to keep powder dry," the Belarusian top diplomat added.

"Naturally, Belarus as a medium state by its size cannot counteract potential hostile activities by our Western partners on its own. That is why, we see the need to develop close military-technical and military cooperation within the Union State and the CSTO," Makei said.