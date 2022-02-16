US top diplomat says Russian ‘military aggression’ against Ukraine possible this week

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State told the France 24 TV channel in an interview that an act of Russian "military aggression" against Ukraine may take place this week.

"An act of aggression starting this week is completely possible when we look at what is happening with the deployment of Russian forces in the areas surrounding Ukraine," he said, when asked whether the US administration thinks that the purported invasion may take place on Wednesday, February 16.

The secretary of state said he was concerned that Moscow "has been escalating, putting more and more forces" to areas bordering Ukraine.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to convince Russia that it should take the diplomatic path, the path of dialogue, to resolve whatever differences exist peacefully, but, if it pursues aggression, we’re fully prepared for that, in close coordination with all of our European allies and partners," he said.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine became more and more frequent in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not rule out possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.