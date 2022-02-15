France’s Constitutional Council to review Vinnik’s case - lawyer

PARIS, February 15. /TASS/. A court in France granted a motion by the defense of Russian national Alexander Vinnik to request the country’s Constitutional Council to rule whether his extradition to France was legitimate, defense lawyer Frederic Belot told TASS on Tuesday.

"We achieved an important victory in this case," Belot said.

Prosecution was against the motion, saying the contested provisions weren’t applicable to the case, Belot said.

The Constitutional Council will hold a hearing of the case within three months, the lawyer said.

Vinnik, a Russian IT specialist, was detained while vacationing in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion US dollars through a no longer existent Internet exchange of cryptocurrencies BTC-e. On January 23, he was extradited to France where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of more than 100,000 euros. Vinnik himself said back in Greece that he wanted to return to his homeland and appear before a Russian court.