US top diplomat tells Russian foreign minister Ukrainian issue can be solved peacefully

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Tuesday that opportunities for resolving the situation around Ukraine by peaceful means still exist, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He [Blinken] underscored that <…> we remain committed to the diplomatic path and believe that a window remains to resolve the crisis peacefully," the statement says.

According to the document, Blinken also emphasized the need to see "verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation."

The US top diplomat also said the United States "looks forward to receiving Russia’s written response to the U.S. and NATO papers" on security initiatives.

"He [Blinken] noted the Foreign Minister’s statement that it [Russia’s response] would be transmitted within the coming days," Price added.