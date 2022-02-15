Ukraine seeks NATO assistance for potential major emergencies that can affect civilians

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. Ukraine requested NATO for international assistance for potential major emergencies, NATO said in a statement in Tuesday.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population," the statement said. "In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine."

The EADRCC stands for the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center.

NATO didn’t elaborate on details of the request.

The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center is NATO’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area. The center functions as a clearing-house system for coordinating both requests for and offers of assistance mainly in case of natural and man-made disasters. The state with an emergency usually informs the center about its specific needs, after which individual NATO allies and partners provide the required assistance.