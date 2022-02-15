President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 15. /TASS/. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Russia with an official visit Tuesday. The solemn greeting ceremony was livestreamed in the president’s social media accounts.

The head of state was met by Russian Ambassador in Brazil Alexey Labetsky.

Bolsonaro will stay in Moscow between February 15 and 17. The talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned for February 16. Earlier, Bolsonaro said that the priority issues will be cooperation in agriculture, energy and defense.

After that Bolsonaro plans to meet with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and take part in an event, attended by business representatives of both states - in particular, fertilizer producers, as well as energy sector companies - gas extraction and atomic energy. The President is accompanied by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defense Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, who will have a 2+2 format talks with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu.

Bolsonaro will depart from the Russia capital to Budapest to meet with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.