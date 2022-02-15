France views Russian troops returning to their permanent stations as positive signal

PARIS, February 15. /TASS/. France considers information about Russian troops beginning to return to their permanent stations following the completion of military drills as a positive signal, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said following a session of the Council of Ministers at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

"If this information is confirmed, this will be pleasant news, a positive signal that would signify the de-escalation we were urging for," the spokesman said. "Thus, we were right to support dialogue with Russia," he noted reiterating that "last week the republic’s president Emmanuel Macron visited Moscow for talks with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin." "Macron put forth an initiative for such a dialogue in order to arrive at the stabilization of the situation and de-escalation," the official stressed.

He noted that "information on troops returning provides an opportunity to continue diplomatic talks." "France continues to adhere to this path," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that units of Southern and Western Military Districts, having completed their tasks, began embarkation on rail and automotive transport and as early as Tuesday would start moving towards their permanent stations. Later, the Russian military agency showed a video of armored vehicles being loaded following the completion of the drills.