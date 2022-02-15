{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Biden’s claims Russia may attack Ukraine Feb 16 fans tensions — Kremlin

"This ostentatious hysteria has nothing to rely on," Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed US President Joe Biden’s claims Russia might attack Ukraine on February 16 as an unprecedented campaign to fan tensions in Europe.

"Indeed, this provokes worldwide anxiety. This is nothing but an absolutely unprecedented information campaign for provoking and fanning tensions in Europe," Peskov told the media, when asked for a comment regarding Biden’s statement on this score.

He added that the Kremlin regarded as a "very bad and harmful practice this careless rhetoric and accusations somebody attacks somebody, the beginning of the evacuation of diplomats and declarations that embassy equipment will be destroyed, telephone wires cut and so on."

"This ostentatious hysteria has nothing to rely on," Peskov said.

He stressed that "if instead of this hysteria and destructive media campaigns there was the truly substantive wish to discuss each other’s concerns, the climate in Europe would be very different."

"This is precisely what President Vladimir Putin would like to see and is pressing for," Peskov recalled.

"Regrettably, the reality we are confronted with looks different," he concluded.

Earlier, the newspaper Politico quoted sources as saying that Biden in a video conversation with the leaders of allied countries said that Russia might attack Ukraine on February 16.

Read more