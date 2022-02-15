No US air defense trainers in Ukraine, says Pentagon spokesman

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. A small amount of the US military personnel remains in Ukraine to ensure security of the American diplomats, but there are no air defense trainers in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a briefing.

In response to the question, whether "the US Department of Defense has any air defense trainers on the ground in Ukraine", Kirby answered in the negative. "I would tell you that there remains a small amount of US military personnel in support of our diplomats, and they remain in the country," the Pentagon spokesman noted.

Speaking about Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s decision to pull the US National Guard trainers out of Western Ukraine, Kirby mentioned that "it was in abundance of caution."

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.