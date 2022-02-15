Pentagon rules out redeployment of US troops from Poland to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The US authorities will not redeploy US troops from Poland to Ukraine, Department of Defense Spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing.

According to him, "evacuation assistance on the Polish side" is one of the troops’ goals. "And if that's going to be the mission that you're going to conduct, you're going to have to be somewhere near that border," Kirby noted.

"There's no intention, there's no plan, and there's no approval to put these troops into Ukraine. They're being sent to Poland. They're going to stay in Poland," the Pentagon spokesperson stated. "They're not going to be accidentally drawn into Ukraine," Kirby stressed.

The Pentagon said last week that the US authorities had decided to deploy another 3,000 troops to Poland. Washington announced the deployment of 1,700 US troops to the country in early February. Kirby stated that "these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies."

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.