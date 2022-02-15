Department of State urges US citizens to immediately leave Belarus, Transnistria

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The US authorities urge US citizens to immediately leave Belarus and the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria due to the situation around Ukraine, the Department of State said.

"Due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions. US citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means <...> Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, US citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," the Department of State said in an advisory, adding that it had ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from the embassy in Minsk on January 31.

"Do not travel to Moldova due to COVID-19, the unusual and concerning Russian military activity around Ukraine, and the unresolved conflict between the breakaway region of Transnistria and the central government; US citizens in Transnistria should depart immediately," the department said in another advisory.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.