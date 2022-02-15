Embassy urges US citizens to immediately leave Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. US nationals should immediately leave Ukraine, the US embassy in the country said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threats of Russian military action. Conditions may deteriorate with little notice. US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options", the statement reads.

"US citizens may now enter Poland across the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required," the embassy said, adding that it had opened a welcome center near the border "to provide assistance to US citizens entering Poland from Ukraine."

In late January, the US Department of State authorized the departure of US government employees and ordered the departure of family members of US government employees at the US embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. According to a statement published on the embassy’s website, the decision was made "due to·continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country." Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the remaining US diplomatic personnel would be relocated from Kiev to the city of Lvov in western Ukraine.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.