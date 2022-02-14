Public statements on Ukraine should aim to reduce tensions, UN chief says

UNITED NATIONS, February 15. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned against statements on the Ukraine issue that would inflame tensions.

"There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them," Guterres told reporters. "The time is now to defuse tensions and de-escalate actions on the ground," he added.

The UN chief welcomed "the recent flurry of diplomatic contacts and engagements, including between heads of state." "But more needs to be done, and I expect all to intensify their efforts. I have made my good offices available and we will leave no stone unturned in the search for a peaceful solution," Guterres noted.

According to him, "abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff."

Potential military conflict in Europe

Guterres is deeply worried by speculations about a potential military conflict in Europe, as he himself told reporters.

"I am deeply worried by the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe," he pointed out. "The price in human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate," Guterres added.

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation. I will remain fully engaged in the hours and days to come. I just spoke this morning with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and of Ukraine. My message is clear: There is no alternative to diplomacy. All issues - including the most intractable - can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks," the UN chief emphasized.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.